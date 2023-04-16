Get involved in digital economy to end poverty, says Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR (April 16): The people need to take advantage of the various facilities provided by the government to get involved in the digital economy to alleviate poverty, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said with facilities already in place like the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi), the people had no excuse not to work towards ending poverty, which is the aspiration of the Unity Government.

“I hope these facilities will be fully utilised. Come to PEDi to learn how to participate in the digital economy and how this facility can improve our economy. From there, we can see that the government does not only give them ‘fish’.

“We also provide assistance in the form of food baskets under the Rahmah initiative, subsidies and so on, and to eradicate poverty, we must give them ‘fishing rods’,” he said.

He said this at a breaking of fast event and a donation handover ceremony for the Seri Pantai community organised by Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd, TNG Digital Sdn Bhd and the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament office.

According to Fahmi, the government would ensure that each state constituency has at least one PEDi facility by next year.

Earlier, Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, witnessed the handover of tablets to school students from PPR Seri Pantai by Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Praba Sangarajoo.

Meanwhile, he encouraged the use of cashless payment methods like e-wallets and QR codes in Ramadan bazaars around the federal capital.

Fahmi targeted the use of the payment method to reach around 90 per cent by next year, adding that the matter will be discussed with the industry and new Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh to help more traders and hawkers to go cashless in their transactions with customers.

Asked about developments involving Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), Fahmi said that the Cabinet is still reviewing the matter with relevant parties but that no decision has been reached as of yet.

“InshaAllah, this week the cabinet may discuss and decide the matter,” he said. — Bernama