India firm chooses Sabah to incentivise employees

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Sabah is proud that Kalyani Motors, distributor of Maruti Suzuki, South India has chosen Sabah as its destination to incentivise its employees for their good performance which contributed to the company as top dealers.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew Minister felt honoured that although Kalyani Motors was given three options of venue for their MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention & Exhibition) event, the company selected Sabah as its first choice.

“Sabah welcomes Kalyani Motors. You have made the right choice of place for your Annual Business Strategy Meet 2023. It is also an ideal location for you to host your deserving employees for a vacation.

“Sabah is a land of enchanting natural beauty, and it offers a unique blend of diverse cultures and traditions. From pristine beaches to dense rainforests and towering mountains, Sabah has it all. Sabah’s rich biodiversity and incredible landscapes make it one of the most spectacular places on earth.

“Sabah is a perfect destination for those who love adventure and nature,” Liew told a big delegation from Kalyani Motors led by chairman A. Mohan Raju at the dinner to celebrate the company’s accomplishment as top dealers of Maruti Suzuki at a leading hotel on Saturday night.

The minister suggested that the visiting group tour the popular Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, saying Sabah is also home to some of the most amazing wildlife in the world such as the orangutans, proboscis monkeys and Bornean pygmy elephants.

“The centre is where you can observe these intelligent primates.”

She added that Sabah’s cultural diversity is another aspect that makes it a unique destination where the Kadazan-Dusun, Murut, Bajau and other indigenous tribes make up Sabah’s multi-ethnic population.

“Each group has its own unique culture and traditions, and you can learn more about them by visiting local villages through our Community-Based Tourism offerings or by attending traditional festivals,” she told the first-time visitors.

Liew extended an invitation to the visiting group to witness the State-level Kaamatan celebration next month, saying: “Please come back. We hope to say ‘welcome back’ to you, to further explore more of Sabah. I believe diving and birding are among growing tourism excursions for the India travellers and we are a great destination to explore both activities.”

In response, Mohan Raju said: “When there is an opportunity, we will surely be back from India to Malaysia and Sabah.”

Meanwhile, Liew was invited to present the company’s appreciation and recognition awards to top performers, including Chief Executive Officer A. Venkateswara Rao and Chief Financial Officer Nagendra Prasad.

Also on hand to welcome the top dealers were Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman and MATTA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

According to the chairman of Kalyani Motors, A. Mohan Raju, they chose Sabah because they were informed that it is a wonderful place. “We were looking for a good destination to incentivise our employees for their excellent performance over the last one year. After coming here, we are finding that Sabah is indeed a wonderful place. When we go back home, we will spread the word around that Sabah is a remarkable place to visit.”

Briefing the minister, Mohan Raju said his company sold 25,000 Maruti Suzuki cars over the last one year.

“Basically, Kalyani Motors is a distributor for Maruti Suzuki cars in India. We have 4,000 employees back in Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are dealers for Maruti Suzuki for three cities, including Mysore. We are the largest dealer in the State of Bangalore, and the 10th largest dealer in India,” he said.

Mohan Raju expressed his gratitude to Liew for having joined them to be part of the company’s awards presentation ceremony.

“She is so proactive that we will go back and spread the word in India that she has been so gracious, and how welcoming Sabah has been as a tourist destination.

“Very rare, we find ministers being so humble and friendly, so that’s really an honour for us. The whole team is inspired by the minister’s presence,” commented the chairman who said it with a bouquet while placing a shawl around Liew as a mark of respect.