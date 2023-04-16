MetMalaysia issues yellow alert for Marudi amidst nationwide heatwave

KUCHING (April 16): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Level 1 (yellow) alert for Marudi amidst the ongoing nationwide heatwave.

In a heatwave status issued as of 4.30pm today, Marudi is the only district in East Malaysia with this alert after it experienced maximum temperatures of between 35°C and 37°C for at least three consecutive days.

In the Peninsula, more areas have been issued with Level 1 alert, including Kuala Lumpur, Jelebu, Jempol, Tangkak, Kluang, Segamat, Rompin, Pekan, Temerloh, Maran, Jerantut, Lipis, Gua Musang, Jeli, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Raub.

According to MetMalaysia, areas recording daily maximum temperature more than 37°C to 40°C for at least three consecutive days will be issued Level 2 (orange) heatwave, whereby those recording maximum temperature above 40°C for at least three consecutive days will be issued the Level 3 (red) extreme heatwave.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast by MetMalaysia for Sarawak in the next seven days forecasted isolated thunderstorms during the evenings on April 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) in its air pollutant index reading for today (April 16) also did not record any unhealthy reading of over 100 in all parts of Sarawak.

Despite the haze visible in most areas, the API reading in 13 stations in Sarawak were recorded between 55 to 79.