Minister commends NGOs for channelling aid to needy folks during Ramadan

KUCHING (April 15): The act of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) stepping forward to provide assistance to the needy communities in the holy month of Ramadan is very commendable, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak, such selfless and noble move contributes immensely to strong unity in a state with diverse racial and religious groups.

“This is a commendable spirit of showing compassion and willing to help the unfortunate ones like the poor, the needy and those from disadvantaged background.

“Such generosity is a contributing factor to why Sarawak is known as a ‘united state’,” she said in a brief remark prior to officiating at a charity event held at Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng’s centre, at Jalan Sekama here today.

Adding on, Fatimah said the running of charitable programmes was also in line with the ‘Madani’ concept championed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“There are always groups requiring assistance in any country, particularly now with rising cost of living.

“I am certain that we all can feel that many goods are getting more expensive; thus, I believe whatever assistance provided would be very meaningful to the needy groups.”

In this regard, she lauded the welfare activities and initiatives run by Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, which complemented and supported the government’s efforts in rendering assistance to the less fortunate groups, including providing monthly food aid and covering funeral expenses for families who could barely afford such cost.

On another subject, the minister called upon the Muslims who were well-off to continue contributing ‘zakat’ (tithe), from which the proceeds would be used to help the less-fortunate members of the community, including individuals facing financial constraints.

Meanwhile, Fatimah took time to inform those present about the ‘soup kitchen’ programme taking place at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC), at Jalan Abell here, where it has been providing free meals to the hardcore poor and homeless folks.