Motorcyclist perishes after striking road divider

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Photo shows the damaged motorcycle at the scene.

KUCHING (April 16): A motorcyclist died after crashing in front of SK Sedarat in Lubok Antu on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the deceased from San Semanju, Lubok Antu struck the road divider and was flung from his machine.

Medical personnel from Sri Aman Hospital declared him dead at the scene.

It was said at the time of the incident, another motorcyclist was waiting on the road divider to make a U-turn towards Engkilili, but he managed to jump to safety moments before the victim’s motorcycle crashed into his machine.

