Sandakan market upgraded but fans too high up

SANDAKAN (April 16): The authorities and contractor have been urged to look into the upgraded works at the Sibuga market in Sandakan.

“While the roofing now looks decent and the floor was reasonably clean during several of my visits there for meals, the place was a bit smoky. Furthermore, customers could smell and feel the presence of oil circulating in the atmosphere due to the constant frying of food,” said Sandakan Indian Association president Taren Sunil Manoharan.

He said that a few of the stall renters told him that the ceiling fans were installed a bit too high up and could not effectively dispel the smoke and oil, resulting in poor ventilation and a hot and stuffy atmosphere.

“Before the renovation of the market the fans were installed lower and there wasn’t a problem. After the renovation the fans weren’t properly readjusted and the smoke from the frying and cooking is now not able to disperse fast enough,” Taren Sunil elaborated.

The SIA president suggested that the contractors be recalled to readjust the fans to an appropriate height suitable under the circumstances for the comfort of the stall renters as well as customers patronizing the food stalls.

“I urge the authorities who gave out the contract for the upgrading of the market to request their contractors to do a bit of adjustments to the location of the fans. This would provide a cooler and less smoky atmosphere for customers to enjoy their meals at the market and they won’t be smelling of oil and smoke when they leave the place,” said Taren Sunil.

“I am sure those food sellers renting the stalls would appreciate and thank the authorities concerned for their prompt response to rectify the situation as it would bring in more customers,” he concluded.