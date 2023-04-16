Sivakumar gives statement to MACC over aides’ arrest

PUTRAJAYA (April 16): Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar was present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to give his statement, following the arrests of several of his officers in connection with a case involving the recruitment of foreign workers.

This was confirmed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted.

“Yes, the minister was asked to be present at the MACC to give his statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Sivakumar’s aides said the minister was at the MACC headquarters at 10am and left some 30 minutes later.

The MACC recently arrested two of Sivakumar’s senior officers in connection with matters involving the recruitment of foreign workers.

The minister was also reported to have said that he was ready to cooperate with the authorities, especially the MACC, over the matter. — Bernama