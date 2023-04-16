State, federal ministers attend ‘Majlis Sungkei Bersama Premier Abang Jo’

KUCHING (April 16): Several state and federal cabinet ministers from Sarawak attended the breaking of fast and prayers hosted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at a leading hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday evening.

A report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) stated the ‘Majlis Sungkei Bersama Premier Abang Jo’ was also held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60 years of independence celebration.

Gracing the occasion were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Abang Johari and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang were also joined by Taib and Raghad to distribute donations and duit raya to some 50 Sarawak students.

Other recipients included the children of Yayasan Sarawak staff in Kuala Lumpur, Rumah Sarawak and Persatuan Mualaf Johor (Sarawak).

The report said the recipients expressed gratitude for the contribution which lightens their burdens with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

The attendees of Muslim faith also joined the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

Those present included Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof and Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Among the guests were federal ministers including Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Minister of Works Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato Sri Nancy Shukri; and Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai; and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present.