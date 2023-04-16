Two workers detained after Korean injured in assault

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Police have detained two of the four construction workers who allegedly assaulted their project director at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) on Saturday over late salary payments.

District police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the project director, a 53-year-old Korean man, had lodged a police report on Sunday following the assault.

He said the man had sustained bruises on several parts of his body and is currently receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Police, in an investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code, detained two of the suspects involved in the incident and are currently searching for the other two.

“We found that the reason for the assault is due to the workers’ dissatisfaction with the private company’s late salary payments.

“Members of the public who have similar disputes are advised to use the right channels to voice out their concerns. Do not use violence to solve your disputes. We also hope no parties raise speculations on the incident which can cause public unrest,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

In four viral videos, workers could be seen shouting, slapping, punching and kicking Koreans at a project site in KKIP.

Earlier, State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe Phoong Jin Zhe in a statement had informed that three Koreans were injured in the 1.15pm incident.

Phoong who is currently on a working visit in China, said he had received the viral video.

“I’ve been in touch with my officers immediately to monitor the incident. I am seriously concerned and request the incident to be addressed immediately so that Sabah will continue to be a preferred and friendly destination for investors meanwhile safeguarding the workers’ rights and interest,” he said.

Phoong said the three men from Shinsung E&G were assaulted at the office within the SK Nexilis project site.

SK Nexilis is building a factory for copper foil production in KKIP.

Shinsung E&G is one of sub-contractors under Hyundai Engineering whereas Hyundai Engineering is the main contractor of the SK Nexilis project.

According to Phoong, the incident occurred due to delayed salary payment by Shinsung E&G.

The payment should have been made on April 5, but due to some internal reasons, it has been postponed to April 18.

It is believed that due to delayed salary payment by the sub-contractor, the disappointed workers became aggressive and demanded for immediate payment.

The injured men were sent to Hospital Queen Elizabeth I for treatment.

Police reports have been lodged and investigation is still ongoing.

Phoong who is chairman of KKIP Group, said after communicating with SK Nexilis and Hyundai Engineering, they have made assurances that salary will be paid to the workers on April 17-18.

“At the same time, I’ve asked my KKIP officers to pay a visit to the victims and send my regards on behalf,” he said.

He said the CEO of KKIP, Lawrence G Kimkuan, will have a meeting with SK Nexilis and related parties soon.

“I’ve urged all parties involved to resolve the salary dispute swiftly in a peaceful manner and ensure that everyone can have a harmonious Raya this coming weekend.”

He said the CEO of KKIP, Lawrence G Kimkuan, will have a meeting with SK Nexilis and related parties soon.

“I’ve urged all parties involved to resolve the salary dispute swiftly in a peaceful manner and ensure that everyone can have a harmonious Raya this coming weekend.”