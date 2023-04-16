Traffic cop in Sabah loses leg in accident

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): A traffic policeman lost his right leg when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a jeep along Jalan Lintas, in front of a supermarket here around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The 35-year-old corporal from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters, was on his way to work when the incident happened.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said according to witnesses, the jeep was said to have made an illegal u-turn.

He said other drivers had sounded their horns to warn the driver but the vehicle had already entered the side lane.

“The victim, who was coming from Kolombong towards Kota Kinabalu International Airport, could not avoid in time.

“He was hit by the vehicle and lost his right leg, up to his calf,” Mohd Zaidi said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the victim was given initial treatment by ambulance staff at the location before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital I.

“The jeep driver, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, was unhurt.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing. The jeep driver’s blood sample was taken and will be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi added the jeep was also detained for inspection by Puspakom.

The case is investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.