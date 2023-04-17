40 vying for Miss Kebaya Nusantara titles

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 17): Forty contestants throughout Sabah will be vying for the Miss Kebaya Nusantara titles this year.

Organised by the National Consumers Action Council (MTPN), the inaugural competition features four age categories: Kids (6-12), Teens (13-18), Open (19-39) and Gold (over 40), with a winning title for each category.

A hundred people had auditioned for the finals at Wisma Wanita on Sunday, with 40 moving on to the final stage at the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) Sabah auditorium hall on June 3 this year.

Four juries will be judging the contestants, namely Pantai Manis Papar 2021 Unduk Ngadau contestant Abigail Paul Makajil, Mister Photogenic 2022 Yong Ming Kang @ James, MTPN Miss Cheongsam 2023 Open Category first runner-up Jean Christzabeth, and Miss Business Environmental Global 2023 Nur Annastacia.

MTPN Sabah president Kevin Lo Kian Min said each category winner will be the ambassadors for companies who sponsored the event, and they will also be involved in the Cahaya Pengguna musical theater.

Kevin said the competition will be an annual event to promote Malay culture through its traditional costume, Kebaya, and also to provide an opportunity to Sabahans of various ages to display their feminine elegance.

“Miss Kebaya Nusantara aims to develop the tourism, arts and culture sector by maintaining the uniqueness of traditional Malay costumes which has various designs, colors and patterns.

“This event is also able to enhance the relationship between people of different races and religions,” he told reporters during the competition’s audition in Wisma Wanita.