55 orphans receive ‘duit raya’ from Akademi Pelita Maslaut Miri

MIRI (April 17): Fifty five orphans from Hamidah Yakup Welfare Complex here received ‘duit raya’ from Akademi Pelita Maslaut Miri during its Iftar with Orphans Programme at the academy complex last Friday.

Pelita Maslaut Sdn Bhd director Masni Amit said the company has been organising similar programmes annually as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Every year, we never forget the plight of the orphans here and this year, we celebrate Ramadan by inviting them over for iftar while handing out some duit raya,” he said.

Masni added the event held also celebrates the staff and strategic partners of the company who joined in the programme, while strengthening the relationship between the community and the orphans.

“We hope this gesture will not stop here, but will be continued on from time to time to lessen the burden of these orphans,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masni said the programme was held in collaboration with Miri Melanau Association.

The programme also included a Maghrib prayer session with the orphans.