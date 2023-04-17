Chukpai: Church welfare, growth a collective responsibility

BELAGA (April 17): Community involvement and contributions are essential for the growth of local churches, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He said this during the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Belaga District fundraising dinner at Dewan Lamin Adet Bangen Kimet Uma Baha, Apau Koyan on Saturday.

Citing the noble virtues of helping and giving back to society, he stressed that the task of taking care of the welfare of the church and other respective local churches as a shared responsibility.

“We ought to give generously in the name of charity and for the development of our district’s management,” he said, while quoting the fundraising dinner theme ‘Cheerful Giver’ as timely appropriate as one should give with their hearts, not reluctantly or under compulsion.

Chukpai also expressed his gratitude to the state government for allocating rural transformation project (RTP) grants and looking into the needs of non-Muslim houses of worships through the formation and assistance by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“I pray and hope that BEM Belaga District continues to prosper and gain blessings in serving BEM churches throughout the district,” he added.

The fundraising dinner on April 15 was jointly hosted by BEM Belaga District, BEM Uma Baha and its village security and development committee.