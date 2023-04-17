Councillors on the ground to collect rural devt data in Bawang Assan

SIBU (April 17): Bawang Assan Community and Development Committee chairman Cr Kevin Lau said they will move about in Bawang Assan villages across Rajang River here to collect data regarding rural development there.

Speaking after distributing 150 packets of bubur lambuk to the people in the village, he said their mission and service had been approved by the local SUPP branch.

He said five councillors from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) and another from Sibu Municipal Council are serving the people in villages across the river.

The distribution of bubur lambuk on Friday was their first activity this year, he added.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew were also present at the event.

Kevin said although Muslims formed a minority group in the area, they were not overlooked of their needs especially during Ramadan.

Dr Annuar also spoke at the event.