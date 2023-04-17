Defence Ministry working on TVET empowerment among military children, says deputy minister

ALOR GAJAH (April 17): The Ministry of Defence is working on various approaches to empower military children with technical and vocational education training (TVET) especially those at tertiary education level.

Its Deputy Minister, Adly Zahari said meetings have been held with Petronas and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to devise TVET-related training and job matching programme for military children.

“The ministry provides several educational assistance schemes at the diploma and degree levels, especially under the Armed Forces Board Fund (LTAT) Foundation, in addition to the one-off assistance for those who pursue university studies.

“This is relatively a large group but only a few choose to continue their studies in the field of TVET and earlier, we had also focused on empowering TVET among defence personnel who were going to retire,” he told reporters after a breaking of fast event here last night.

He said TVET empowerment among military children was not merely about providing the appropriate training for them but also to produce skilled and quality human resources especially for the local industries.

“This is in line with the aspiration of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is the National TVET Council chairman, to increase the marketability of graduates especially in the TVET field. – Bernama