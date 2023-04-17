Don’t spread video of man falling from multi-storey car park, SMC deputy chairman urges public

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley appealed to the public to refrain sharing the video of a man who fell from the council’s multi-storey car park here on Sunday.

He said this was important as a mark of respect for the deceased’s family.

“Those who have videos from yesterday (April 16), please delete and do not share. Viralling such videos is unethical and unhealthy – respect the families affected by it,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported that a man in his 40s had died after falling from the top floor of the car park at Jalan Wong Nai Siong here on Sunday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie, no identification documents were found on the deceased who is believed to be a Filipino.

Andy said Bomba had received a call from the police at 5.21pm informing of a man clinging to a lamp post on Level 11 of the car park and rescuers had attempted to persuade the man to come down but he plummeted to the ground.

“Our efforts to catch the man failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and his body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.