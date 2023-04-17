Ex-policeman appeals for help to cope with ill health, loneliness

SIBU (April 17): Sad, lonely and suffering – these words truly describe what former policeman Malcolm Maing, 75, is feeling at this stage of his life.

The septuagenarian is now living alone at his unit in Rumah Edward Chendang, Sungai Assan here.

“My wife passed away on Feb 7, 2022, after a five-year battle with a stroke that had rendered her paralysed.

“I have two sons and 11 grandchildren. Both my children are married and living far away from me.

“Since my wife’s death, I have been living alone,” he said when met by Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister Malay daily, here yesterday.

Malcolm is also no longer as healthy as he was back during his days in the Police Field Force – the predecessor of the General Operations Force (GOF).

Health issues such as hypertension, high cholesterol level, diabetes and kidney complications, require him to commute three times weekly between his longhouse and Sibu Hospital for compulsory check-ups.

“I have to be strong in continuing this life alone, but I never stop praying for this burden to be alleviated off me one day,” he lamented.

It was not always this way for Malcolm.

Having been with the force since age 18, he was stationed at Lanang Camp from 1969 to 1993, holding the rank of lance-corporal at the time.

During the fight against the communists in the Ulu Naman area near here on May 25, 1978, Malcolm took down two members from the enemy troops.

In recognition of this act of bravery, he received a letter of commendation from then-police commissioner of Sarawak.

Malcolm was also instrumental in the arrest two Philippine citizens during a drug bust in Pangkalan Kunak, Sabah on Nov 18, 1983.

Serving under the Special Branch at that time, he was involved in that operation that foiled the attempt to smuggle in ‘ganja’ (cannabis) from the Philippines.

The feat earned him high praise from Lahad Datu police.

Malcolm was conferred the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) in 2016, which was presented by then-chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem during a ceremony in Sibu.

The PJPN is a special medal awarded to former members of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in honour of their invaluable service and contributions rendered during the Communist Insurgency (1948-1990).

After leaving the force, Malcolm became a special officer to former Lanang MP Datuk Tiong Thai King in 1995. After that, he was appointed as a member of the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), where he served from 1999 to 2008.

Back then, it seemed like everybody knew him.

Today, however, is a far different story.

Malcolm said the past had become a distant memory.

“I’m becoming more and more ‘forgotten’. Nevertheless, I refuse to make it difficult for my sons because I understand that they now have their own families who need them.

“I do hope that some concerned parties could come and help me.

“I don’t want to be remembered or honoured, but I appeal for the appropriate assistance to be channelled to me,” he said.

Malcolm said despite having served in the force for 23 years, he did not receive a pension, adding that he had been getting by with whatever that he had saved over the years.

“Throughout my service, I had joined many operations across Sarawak especially those involving fights with the communists.

“After the end of the communist period, I was sent to Sabah for operations to fight the pirates from the Philippines.

“I have gone through many bitter and painful moments throughout my service, but because of certain issues, I receive no pension despite having been in Police Field Force for 23 years,” he said.

“It’s really sad to see that after giving my all to the country and the people, after sacrificing so much, my life has ended up miserable like this,” he lamented.

Those wishing to reach out to Malcolm, can call him on 019-9555134.