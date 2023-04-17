Frequent water, power supply disruptions hinder investment growth in Labuan

LABUAN (Apr 17): The frequent water and power supply disruptions have resulted in poor investment and economic growth in Malaysia’s international business and financial centre of Labuan.

Member of Parliament for Labuan, Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said for over two decades, this issue has exacerbated economic recovery, burdening the people in the long run.

He said the federal government through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change must give serious attention to this prolonged issue.

“Water and power supply disruption has become a norm for the people in and outside Labuan and this had been going on every week for so many years,” he told Bernama.

‘’There had been many investors wanting to invest in Labuan, but due to the frequent disruptions they have lost interest,” he said adding that he would be meeting the prime minister to look into solutions to the problem.

Suhaili, who is also chairman of Labuan-based Sabah government-linked Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd (ASB), said more investments would create more employment opportunities for the locals.

“I hope under the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Labuan will not be left behind in terms of fund distribution for basic infrastructure and necessities,” Suhaili said. – Bernama