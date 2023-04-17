Health Ministry data shows Covid-19 cases on the rise ahead of Hari Raya celebration

KUALA LUMPUR (April 17): Malaysia is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which could fall on April 21 or April 22, pending the announcement by the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal on April 19.

According to the official Health Ministry data, the number of cases increased by 87.5 per cent in the last 14 days up to April 8, while the number of hospital admissions recorded an increase of 30.5 per cent.

The number of deaths in the same period increased by 25 per cent.

Kelantan saw the most dramatic surge in cases, recording a 355.4 per cent increase or 419 new cases in the last 14 days up to April 8.

There was a 203.5 per cent increase in the number of infections in Melaka, which recorded 865 new cases.

Among all states, Labuan was the only one that observed a decline in Covid-19 infections, with a decrease of 60 per cent.

Pahang recorded the highest increase in hospitalisation related to Covid-19 at 135.3 per cent.

Selangor was the only state that registered a rise in Covid-19 fatalities with an increase of 133.3 per cent, or seven deaths in the last 14 days up to April 8.

As of the latest official data provided by the ministry (April 8), 12,778 of the active cases are quarantined at home (96.2 per cent) while 495 are hospitalised (3.7 per cent), and 10 are admitted to the intensive care unit. – Malay Mail