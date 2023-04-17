Man arrested for assault at traffic light in Labuan

LABUAN (Apr 17): Labuan police have arrested a 22-year-old man whose assault on a motorist was caught on a dashboard camera.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said the arrest was made yesterday at 3.45 pm, after a police report was lodged by the 26-year-old victim on April 12.

“The man will be brought to court today for a remand order for further investigations,” he told Bernama Monday.

Ahmad said the man was being investigated under Sections 323, 427 and 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, causing damage (to the victim’s vehicle) and criminal intimidation.

In a video circulating on social media, the man, who was driving a Proton car, is seen punching the driver who was driving behind him at a traffic light at Jalan Patau-Patau.

The victim had allegedly reprimanded the suspect for not using the indicator when changing lanes.

Ahmad said the victim suffered nosebleed and forehead cuts following the assault. – Bernama