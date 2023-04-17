Man falls to his death from SMC multi-storey car park

SIBU (April 17): A man in his 40s died after he fell from the top floor of Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) multi-storey car park at Jalan Wong Nai Siong here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie said although no identification documents were found on the man, the deceased is believed to be a Filipino.

He said Bomba received a call from the police at 5.21pm informing about a man clinging to a lamp post at Level 11 of the building.

“Information from the police at the scene said the man did not act normally and he also threatened to jump off the building,” he said in a statement.

Andy said rescuers attempted to persuade the man to come down but he plummeted to the ground.

“Our effort to catch the man failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the body was handed over to police for further action,” added.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.