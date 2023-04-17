Man nabbed less than 24 hours after armed gang robbery in Selangau

MUKAH (April 17): A 28-year-old man was arrested in less than 24 hours after he was allegedly involved in an armed gang robbery at a 24-hour convenience store in Selangau yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was picked up by the police at Mile 10 in Jalan Mukah-Selangau around 8.30pm.

“The police also seized a car, a shotgun, a live bullet, two machetes, clothes and other equipment believed to have been used by the suspects in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Rizal said a background check on the suspect found he had previous criminal records involving criminal intimidation and drugs.

“We considered the case solved with the arrest of the suspect and we will continue to track down the two remaining suspects,” he added.

He said during the incident, a 33-year-old female staff was approached by two unknown men who were wearing caps and face covers.

One of the them carried a shotgun while the other was armed with a machete, he added.

“Both men forced the staff to hand over money amounting to RM522 from the cash machine. They also threatened to shoot the staff if she did not follow their orders.

“A CCTV recording also showed both suspects fleeing on a white four-wheel-drive driven by the third suspect,” he said.

Muhamad Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for armed robbery or with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.