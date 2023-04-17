Minos: Upcoming Bung Bratak Day expected to be best Bidayuh cultural festival for this year

KUCHING (April 17): The upcoming Bung Bratak Day, which will be held on May 1 is expected to be the best Bidayuh cultural festival for this year, said Dato Peter Minos.

Minos, who is also Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman, said the Bidayuh community from different regions will be presenting their cultural performance on top of the 1,000-foot Bratak hill near Tembawang Sauh, Bau.

He said those from Lundu will showcase the Salako’s ‘Weh Jonggan’ cultural dance and music, while the Opar group from Bau, Penrissen/Padawan group from Kampung Benuk, and the Gahat Mawang cultural team from Serian will come up with their respective performances.

“It will be a full Bidayuh cultural festival of the Bidayuhs from the four districts of Lundu, Bau, rural Kuching and Serian. A full and complete Bidayuh community cultural festival.

“This will be one cultural festival that one must not miss in a holiday of international Labour Day of May 1. There is joy and glamour of the festival being held at a hill-top ancient settlement of the Bidayuhs, as history is also relived and revived,” he said.

Minos had earlier chaired a special briefing on Bung Bratak Day yesterday together with other BBHA exco members. The last Bung Bratak Day was held in 2019.

According to Minos, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has been invited to open this year’s celebration.

Minos urged the public to attend and enliven the festival as there will be no entrance fee for this special day.

He also announced that four-wheel transport will be arranged from downhill to hilltop for those not keen or unable to trek up the hill.

“There will Bidayuh food for sale on the hilltop. As in the past, thousands will go up to the hill-top for this occasion.

“Surrounded by jungles and nature, the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre on the hilltop is truly unique and special, now famous for visitors n tourists. Also popular for family camping while some like putting up in the longhouse-like accommodation,” he added.