Mother of two most fuel-efficient driver in Shell FuelSave 95 challenge

KUCHING (April 17): The Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023 has ended its nationwide search for the Top 5 Malaysians drivers who are fuel efficient.

In the East Malaysia-leg challenge held here yesterday, 38-year-old mother of two Lai SiawFeng from Stutong won the title for the region as the most fuel-efficient driver when she clocked 25.45km per litre with the New and Improved Shell FuelSave 95.

She bested two fellow Sarawakian drivers, and two other drivers from Sabah.

Lai took home RM5,000 and secured a spot in the grand finale for the national-level drive challenge where she will compete alongside winners from the Northern, Southern, East Coast and Central regions in Malaysia.

It was informed that she is the only female finalist in the upcoming grand finale.

The other four drivers in yesterday’s East Malaysia-leg challenge did not return home empty-handed as they each received RM500.

In an interview, Lai said she was not aware of the Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge and only knew about it when she was asked to participate when filling up at a Shell petrol station last Friday evening.

“I was filling my petrol when one of the crew (at the Shell petrol station) asked me to try it out, so here I am. Although it was all quite sudden, I’m glad to be able to participate. It has been a good experience,” she said.

The drivers involved in the challenge yesterday were flagged off from the Shell petrol station at Jalan Tun Jugah.

They drove through Jalan Kuching-Bau heading to Bau, and then through Jalan Bau-Lundu before making their way back to Kuching via Jalan Bau-Batu Kawa into Everbright Park, and then returning to the Shell station – a journey totalling 65km.

The Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023, which began in March this year, took place across five regions, namely Northern, Southern, East Coast, Central and East Malaysia.

Drivers completing the challenge with the best fuel economy were crowned regional winners with a RM5,000 cash prize. The grand finale winner will walk home with RM20,000.

Shell has launched its New and Improved Shell FuelSave 95, specifically designed to last up to 15km more per tank.

The fuel includes cleaning agents to help clean and protect key fuel system components to provide customers with longer and uninterrupted drives.