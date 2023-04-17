Mustapha: Project contractor at KKIP agrees to pay RM3.8 mln in overdue salary to affected workers

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mustapha Sakmud said the contractor of a project at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) has agreed to pay RM3.8 million in overdue salary to around 600 affected workers starting today and tomorrow.

Mustapha said the unpaid wages was for the month of March and that the contractor has agreed to make the payment after a meeting with the Sabah Labour Department (JTK Sabah) on Sunday.

He said this after a recent viralled video that show the alleged assault on project director from Korea by disgruntled workers over late salary payment.

“The incident happened yesterday (Saturday) and according to sources from the employer and workers as mediated by the JTK Sabah director (Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa), the issue was the late payment of March salary.

“According to agreement, the salary should be paid on the first week of every month, which means there is late payment of salary…that was why the workers were not satisfied thus the assault on the employer from Korea.

“Following the incident, the JTK Sabah director and Manggatal police chief held a discussion with representatives from both sides…the outcome is that the employer will pay the salary on April 17 and April 18.

“JTK Sabah officers will be present at the construction site to observe the payment process and ensure that everything goes well.

“Apart from that, the officers will also be ready in the event of any other complaints from the workers,” he said commenting on the viralled video that saw workers shouted, slapped, punched and kicked at their employers at the KKIP project site.

Mustapha, who is also Sepanggar MP, told reporters this when met at a breaking of fast event with the Kampung Darau village folk in Manggatal near here yesterday.

Mustapha also issued a stern warning that the ministry will take action against employers, including of foreign companies here, who failed or late in the payment of workers salary as stipulated under the Sabah Law Ordinance.

“Read and understand the Sabah Law Ordinance. I am warning the employers in Sabah including foreign companies, to pay the salary according to the agreement.

“At the same time too I want to advise the workers to not take matters into their own hand…act according to the law. If not it will lead to other implications,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapha called on those facing water supplies crisis to contact the Sepanggar MP office for assistance.

He said they were also trying to identified the hotspots within Sepanggar constituency and distribute water supply to the affected villagers.

“To those who has been affected three or four days and especially with the upcoming festive period, we encourage them to contact the Sepanggar MP office.

“It is tough to identify the hotspots but we are trying our best. So if any location is facing water supply problem, contact us and we will make efforts to send supply via water lorries,” he said.

According to him, the Sepanggar MP Office has distribute a total of 395,000 litres of water since Ramadan started and on Sunday (April 16) alone, 75,000 litres of water was distributed to several affected areas.