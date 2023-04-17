PM Anwar holds meeting with PH S’wak leaders

KUCHING (April 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a closed-door meeting today with the leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak.

In a statement issued by PH Sarawak head of information Senator Abun Sui Anyit after the meeting, they said among the issues raised and answered by the prime minister were regarding the Unity Government, which he affirmed to be still solid and has strong support.

PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen during the meeting also reiterated their commitment to continue supporting Anwar as prime minister until the end of this current Parliament’s term.

“He (Anwar) also took note of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s stance of being the opposition at the state level, and he respects that stance,” it said.

The meeting was the first for Anwar as national PH chairman to meet up with any state PH leadership since being appointed as prime minister, and was attended by state component party leaders from DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Anwar was in Kuching to officially declare open the Raia Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching.

On a related matter, PH Sarawak said Anwar took note of recommendations presented by them, including giving unrecorded leave to Sarawakian Dayaks coming home from the Peninsula to celebrate Gawai.

“PH Sarawak was asked to continue to help strengthen the Unity Government by spreading the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept to all corners of Sarawak. The meeting ended with PH Sarawak committed to contributing to the stability of the Unity Government,” it said.