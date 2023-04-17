Remote Penampang school enjoys clean water supply

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 17): Students and teachers of SK Terian and staff at Klinik Desa Terian in Penampang now have access to clean water supply thanks to a gravity water project by the Lions Clubs.

Terian is a remote village nestled in the lush green hills where access to clean water is a daily struggle.

On April 15, 20 Lions traveled to SK Terian to celebrate the symbolic completion of the gravity water supply project and handover of essential hostel items.

The guest of honour, District Governor Kapitan Connie Loh Ming Hua, traveled all the way from Sibu, Sarawak to be present at the event.

Also present was SK Terian’s principal, Mohd Fazil Hoyak.

Mohd Fazil who said that the Lions Clubs and Federal Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick made a contribution in February 2023, which enabled the completion of the gravity water supply project.

The school was set up in 1964 and faced challenges due to difficult road access and lack of basic infrastructure and utilities which affects its villagers, and therefore, SK Terian and its students require regular support.

Connie commended the dedication of the SK Terian faculty in educating young people in the remote village and expressed her appreciation to the five Lions Clubs in Zone 15 – Lions Clubs of KK City, KK Downtown, KK Host, Penampang Hongkod, and Penampang Host.

They were led by Zone Chair Rizawani Fiona Heng who initiated the joint project.

She acknowledged that the funds for the project were contributed by District 308-A2 Lions Foundation and the InterClub project, which involves Lions Clubs, JCI, BNI, and Taiwan Alumni Association Sabah, with District Chairperson Alyssa Lim as the project chair.

She urged the Lions Clubs to continue their community service efforts in line with their motto “We Serve” and emphasising that “where there is a need, there is a Lion.”

The coordination and execution of the project were carried out jointly by SK Terian, represented by project coordinator PK Kurikulum Merlvin Simon Tikau, and Penampang Host Lions Club, led by President Nigel Majalang and Vice President Spencer Mogindol.

While the Lions Clubs procured the materials, SK Terian contributed to the transport and the construction (design and build), showcasing the power of collaboration between different stakeholders.

Also present were District Chair (Rural Projects) Rekha Raj Notaney, President Datin P Komathy (LC KK City), President Francis Liew (LC KK Host), President Doreen Jominol (LC Penampang Hongkod), LC Penampang Host members Datin Leena Toyoi, Callistus Majalang, Audrey Disimond, Dr Randolf Paza Tsen, Frida Vermol, and Datuk Melvin Disimond, LC Penampang Hongkod member Fiona Thomson, and LC KK City member Rebecca Kissol, as well as members from LC Keningau Downtown, Kennedy John and LC KK Centennial, Desmond Lai.

The offroad transport for the event was provided by five vehicles from Penampang 4×4 Club.

The gravity water supply project at SK Terian is a smart partnership between the government, NGOs and the local community.

The scope of the project is extensive, involving the construction of a new impoundment at a higher elevation of approximately 20 meters than SK Terian.

Two massive 400-gallon reservoir tanks are installed at the new intake, connected by a 2″ diameter poly pipe that stretches over 400 meters to the existing school tanks. Additionally, a 1-1/2″ diameter poly pipe will be installed from the school tanks to each school building, teachers’ houses, school toilets, and dormitories, spanning approximately 300 meters.

Furthermore, a 1/2″ diameter poly pipe, stretching over 500 meters, will supply water to the school’s hydroponic garden and fish pond, as well as directly to the Kg Terian health clinic.

The benefits of this project are vast and impactful. It will ensure a reliable gravity water supply to meet the needs of the school, the health clinic, and the community.

For the 15 students, 12 teachers and staff, seven school workers, and the hydroponic garden and fish pond, this means a consistent and adequate water supply for daily activities and the growth of healthy crops.

The value of the project and associated costs are estimated at RM24,200, a worthwhile investment to uplift the lives of the villagers and improve their quality of life.

In addition to the gravity water project, the students of SK Terian will also receive essential supplies for their hostel, ensuring a safe, healthy and comfortable environment for their stay.

The supplies include LED flashlights, umbrellas, single fitted bed sheets, plastic pails, water scoopers, bath towels, washing brushes, floor mats, toilet brushes, bathroom floor brushes, bathroom wall mirrors and a first aid kit, enough to last for a year.

Two months supply of bath soap/shower cream, shampoo, toothpaste, detergent powder, fabric softener, and bathroom liquid floor cleaner, will be provided.

The benefits of the hostel supplies are significant. Not only will they ensure the students’ physical wellbeing, but they will also alleviate the financial burden on the B40 families.

The cost of the supplies is estimated at RM2,300.