Road closure at traffic light junction cause of traffic woes, says Pang

BINTULU (April 17): The traffic light junction from Jalan Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Kemena should be opened immediately, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

“The closure of one side of the road for a nearby development project has caused traffic congestion and since the ongoing construction works do not affect the road, I hope it can be opened immediately for the convenience of all road users,” he said.

He said this when met at the site with his service centre staff and members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Tanjong Batu on Saturday.

As it is learnt that the road closure will continue until the entire construction project is completed, Pang urged parties involved to consistently go to the field and act or make decisions according to the suitability and current conditions of the development project.

The relevant agencies, he said, should give due consideration to the flow of traffic as well as the safety of road users.

“I hope the road can be opened to ease traffic flow, especially in the evening when road users return from work,” he said.

He added that there are many residential areas along Jalan Kemena and Jalan Sibiyu with road user plying the route every day.