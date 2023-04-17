Senior citizen dies after crashing car into roadside tree in Miri

MIRI (April 17): A 66-year-old man died after he crashed his car into a roadside tree in front of a food court here early this morning.

It is understood that the victim, identified as Chew Tze Lim, was involved in a single-vehicle accident prior to the incident.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of firefighters from Lopeng fire station was deployed to the scene located 10km away after receiving a report at 12.09am.

“When the firefighters arrived, they found the victim unconscious in the car. The firefighters managed to bring the victim out of the vehicle using a stretcher,” he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and handed over to the police for further action.

The firefighters ended the operation ended at 12.50am.