SUPP youth highlights fire prevention in current hot weather 

MIRI (April 17): The public must refrain from carrying out open burning activities during this current hot and dry weather, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau youth training secretary Chia Kah Furng.

Chia in a statement yesterday said the dry and hot season will be made worse if one chooses to conduct open burning as this could trigger wildfires and other fire risks.

“Everyone ought to be considerate of their surroundings and avoid doing any open burning activities at all costs,” he said.

Citing a recent report from the Sarawak Meteorological Department, he said Sarawak is expected to continue experiencing hot weather until the coming week of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and school holidays.

In this regard, Chia advised the public to stay hydrated.

For those who will be returning home for the festive holiday, he reminded them turn off and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances to reduce the risk of a fire.