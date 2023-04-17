Tiong calls for proper planning of Jalan Sultan Iskandar-Jalan Kemena stretch

BINTULU (April 17): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has warned that lack of proper planning of Jalan Sultan Iskandar-Jalan Kemena stretch (opposite Public Works Department) will lead to fatal car accidents.

The Bintulu MP, in a statement, said the current condition of the Jalan Sultan Iskandar-Jalan Kemena section will most likely cause severe vehicle collisions due to high speeds if it is allowed to open rashly.

“I have contacted the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), the contractors involved, developers, and the Public Works Department to hold an urgent meeting on this matter, particularly to solve the problem of entry and exit from the Bukit Orang area.

“For the sake of people’s safety, there is no way the road as it is now should be opened to the public,” he added.

Tiong stressed that prematurely opening the flawed road section is not complying with established policies, adding that there was no preliminary investigation, evaluation, and even transfer of ownership of the project.

Stating that all of these have completely disregarded the safety of road users, Tiong questioned who will take responsibility when accidents happen?

“We all know that road closures have caused much inconvenience in this area to many people.

“However, remember that this is a busy intersection with vehicles often travelling at high speeds. Without proper road planning, it is undoubtedly a risk to human life to allow vehicles to move at such speeds.

“Due to this, my conscience vehemently prevents me from agreeing with opening the road now just to be fast with the job.

“We cannot have such lax attitudes when it comes to these projects or we will regret it later,” he said.

According to Tiong, the data in 2022 shows that Malaysia’s roads rank the second deadliest in the world, behind Saudi Arabia.

“Fatalities could come at any time and anyone could be the next victim. Regret will be useless then as it will not be able to reverse whatever that happened.”

He pointed out that road planning should put safety first and not compromise it in favour of convenience or to save time.

He said although road closures will cause inconvenience to many people, it is a ‘necessary evil’ in order to ensure proper planning and safety.

“(Therefore,) I urge all the authorities involved to focus on the right priorities and allow for more patience and time.

“Patience and time which are needed by BDA, JKR, developers and contractors to draw up and agree on a proper road plan that can lead to greater road safety for road users,” he added.