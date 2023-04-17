Two men in Kuching jailed five months for drug abuse

KUCHING (April; 17): Two men were each sentenced to five months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after they pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who meted out the sentence against Nizam Arjuna Ismail, 30, and Muammar Gaddafi Malik, 34, also ordered them to undergo supervision for two years by the authorities.

They were charged under Section 15(1)(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years in jail and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Both men were tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 8.15pm on Feb 17, 2023 and around 11.25am on Nov 23, 2022, respectively.

Both of the cases were prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while Nizam Arjuna and Muammar Gaddafi were unrepresented by a legal counsel.