20 items under Aidilfitri price control scheme for Kapit Division

KAPIT (April 18): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has announced 20 items under the Hari Raya Aidilfitri price control scheme for Kapit, Song, and Belaga.

KPDN Kapit head Englebert Inggath Desmond Japar said the scheme will run until April 30.

The items are imported beef (RM42 per kg), mackerel (RM12 per kg), sardines (RM9 per kg), tomatoes (RM8 per kg), red chilies (RM20 per kg), imported round cabbage (RM4.50 per kg), long beans (RM9 per kg), cucumbers (RM4.50 per kg), mustard greens (RM10.50 per kg), imported large red onions (RM4.50 per kg), large yellow onions (RM5.50 per kg), small Indian red onions (RM9.50 per kg), small Indian onions (RM8.50 per kg), garlic (RM8.50 per kg), potatoes (RM4 per kg), dried chilies (RM24 per kg), peanuts (RM9 per kg), ginger (RM 9 per kg), coconuts (RM1.50 each for suppliers), and grated coconut (RM6 per kg).

Englebert explained all the listed items are highly sought-after for the festive season.

He advised sellers to strictly follow the directive issued by the government and not exceed the maximum prices listed.

“Enforcement officers are on the ground, moving around to check on the supply and demand in the market,” he said.

“There is sufficient supply of essential goods in the market and the prices are below the fixed ceiling price.”

He stressed those who do not adhere to the maximum prices could be fined up to RM100, 000, or jailed for a maximum three years, or both, or issued compounds up to RM50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or issued compounds up to RM250,000.

For the offence of failing to place pink price tags on price-controlled items, individuals could be fined up to RM10,000 or issued compounds up to RM5,000, while companies could be fined up to RM20,000 or issued compounds up to RM100,000.

For complaints, email e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my, call 1800-886-800, use the ez.Adu app, send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317, or call the KPDN Kapit office on 084-799678.