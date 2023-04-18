About time Sarawak has own airline, says PBDS

KUCHING (April 18): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) said it is about time Sarawak has its own airline.

Its president Bobby William said the party fully supports the state government’s proposal to establish its own boutique airline company.

“Sarawak is a huge state, even bigger than the whole of Peninsula Malaysia and thus having its own airline may help to connect Sarawak even more to the rest of the world.

“Sarawak can also generate income from its own airline service, so Sarawak must take this opportunity,” he added.

Suggesting that the proposed boutique airline should operate within Sarawak, Bobby said the it should also offer cheaper airfares.

“The airfares charged by the existing airlines are too expensive. For instance, the airfare from Miri to Limbang is RM166 per person for one way, which is very expensive compared to a trip from Miri to Kuala Lumpur.

“Sarawak’s own airline airfares should be cheaper, especially for Anak Sarawak,” he added.

In response to a request by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during an event here yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he agreed in principle for Sarawak to establish its own boutique airline company and the proposal would be brought up during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.