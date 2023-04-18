Agong grants audience, breaks fast with PM

KUANTAN (April 18): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim an audience for a pre-cabinet meeting at Istana Abdulaziz here today.

The meeting is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s weekly activity to discuss and exchange opinions with the Prime Minister on government-related affairs and issues.

The meeting which started at 6 pm lasted for about an hour followed by a breaking of fast ceremony at the palace’s grand banquet hall.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and Their Majesty’s children, including the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also graced the ceremony.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the state government administration line-up as well as senior government officials.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also met with over 3,000 state civil servants at the Kuantan City Council Complex. — Bernama