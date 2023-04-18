All areas in S’wak record moderate API readings, Sarikei and Mukah highest at 90, 83

KUCHING (April 18): Almost all areas in Sarawak recorded moderate air pollutant index (API) readings as of 5pm today, with Sarikei and Mukah having the highest readings in the state with 90 and 83 respectively.

Other areas that recorded an API of 80 and above were Samalaju with 82 and Bintulu with 81.

The only area in Sarawak with a healthy API reading was Limbang, which recorded 50.

Earlier at 9am, Mukah recorded an API reading of 91 while Sarikei recorded 82. Three other areas also recorded an API reading of 80 and above, namely Samalaju and Kuching (83) and Bintulu (80).

Limbang briefly noted an increase in API readings at 10am and 2pm (51).

According to the Environmental Department, the API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 300 and above is hazardous.