Batu Kitang rep advises motorists to exercise caution on the road this Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 18): Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving to their respective destinations, especially those returning to their villages in time to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In giving the advice, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said motorists should plan their journey ahead and avoid driving recklessly, as well as ensuring that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey home.

“The laws, enforcements and the road safety awareness campaigns will be meaningless if motorists are not prudent, disciplined and ethical when driving,” he said when launching the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Road Safety Campaign at Kampung Haji Baki Multipurpose Hall here this morning.

Lo also said most road accidents occur due to the motorists’ carelessness when driving on the road, adding that none of this would happen if the driver continues to drive safely on the road.

As such, he said the road safety programme should be taught to children so that they can advise their parents to drive safely.

“For school students attending this event today, I believe the (road safety) education should be applied since school – at least the children who attended this programme today can advise their parents should they begin to be careless in their driving,” he added.

The programme was organised by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) alongside Petronas Trading Area SW02 business partners and was attended by 50 schoolchildren from SK Haji Baki as well as Kampung Haji Baki villagers.

Also present at the event were MPP chairman Tan Kai, Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mohd Mantali, and regional retail manager for Sarawak and Sabah Azaidie Selli.