Cahya Mata: Cement supply more than sufficient to meet Sarawak’s current needs

KUCHING (April 18): Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd (Cahya Mata Cement) has more than sufficient production capacity and ample cement reserve stock throughout Sarawak to cater for demand prior to and after the coming Hari Raya holidays.

This was according to a letter seen by The Borneo Post addressed to Public Works Department, clarifying the news that had been raised with regards to the shortages of cement for Sarawak’s market.

“We would like to assure you that we have more than sufficient built capacity to support the current and future needs of the market,” the letter said.

“Cahya Mata Cement has more than sufficient production capacity and ample cement reserve stock throughout Sarawak to cater for all the current demand.”

It included first data and statistics comparisons of cement demand for the first four months of 2023 and 2022 for Sarawak.

The data showed an incremental sales volume this year versus last year, indicating a recovery in demand for Sarawak.

“Rest assured, we have an excess stock reserve of cement prior to and after the coming Hari Raya holidays.

“We are prepared and able to meet more than double the amount of the current volume requirements for cement in Sarawak.”