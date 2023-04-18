Education Minister: 2022 Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia records higher, national grade average

BANTING (April 18): The results of the 2022 Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examination showed an increase in national grade average of 3.13 compared to 3.15 in 2021, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

In announcing the 2022 STAM results at Sekolah Agama Menengah Tinggi Tengku Ampuan Rahimah here today, she said that the average grade of schools under the Education Ministry (MOE) was 2.91 compared to 2.92 in 2021.

“The results of STAM exams for MOE schools are of better quality. I believe this success is the result of the hard work of all parties in improving the quality of teaching, the provision of conducive classroom facilities, the supply of textbooks and other requirements that support students’ learning process,” she said.

She said 4,634 candidates registered for the 2022 STAM examination, comprising1,363 MOE school candidates, state religious secondary schools (1,941 candidates); people’s religious secondary schools (259 candidates); private secondary schools (36 candidates) and private candidates (1,035 people).

Fadhlina said the STAM exam certificate is accepted for admission to a first-degree programme at the Al Azhar Al Sharif University, in Egypt , as well as for admission to local universities.

“The STAM certificate is also recognised by the Public Service Department, which is equivalent to the Malaysian Higher School Certificate. This means STAM certificate holders are also eligible to apply for jobs in the public service like STPM holders,” she said.

Fadhlina said she strongly supports and encourages students who are interested in furthering their studies either in the Middle East, particularly at Al-Azhar Al Sharif University, or local universities.

Regarding the viral issue that a Senior Assistant of Student Affairs (PKHEM) was transferred and demoted to a regular teacher at a new school, Fadhlina said the viral report was inaccurate.

“It is a normal transfer process. There is no issue of demotion,” she said. – Bernama