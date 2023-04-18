Environmentalist’s daughter proud of late father’s contributions to S’wak  

KUCHING (April 18): Environmentalist Kenneth Robert Saxby Proud, hailed as the founding father of Semenggoh Nature Reserve here, passed away last Friday (April 14) at age 75, due to complications from cancer.

The funeral service took place at St Joseph’s Cathedral here yesterday, with the cremation carried out at the KBS Buddhist Village in Bau.

British-born Proud left behind wife Priscilla Fajardo-De Santis Proud, their four children Kirsty, Madeleine, Jamie and Stefan, and four grandchildren.

When met at the church yesterday, Madeleine said many of her friends who had visited her father, would talk about how he had helped ‘changed their lives and global perspectives’.

“Upon retiring, Dad never failed to share how the island of Borneo had his heart, and that it was his ‘most favourite place’ in the world.

“Dad had done intensive conservation works in Sarawak from 1975 to 1980, as well as in several countries in Southeast Asia and Africa,” said Madeleine, Proud’s second eldest child.

She said her father, who held a Degree in Ecology, had prepared and implemented a five-year conservation plan for the mainly forested areas in Sarawak, and also for monitoring the distribution of key wildlife species.

The first nature reserve in the state, now known as Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, was then set up in 1975 with the objective of providing refuge for endangered mammals, birds and reptiles.

Kuching-born Madeleine said due to extensive deforestation in the areas, the nature reserve soon became well-known for its care and rehabilitation of orangutans.

“Surrounded by these great apes by day, it led to some monkey business at night,” she managed to quip.

Madeleine added that her father had also spent significant amount of time on documenting various species of animals in Bako and managing the area, which later led him to be fondly known by some as ‘Ken Proud – The Pioneer of Conservation in Sarawak’.

“His conservation works had taken him to the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Namibia Tanzania and Mauritius.”

Madeine said it was her father’s wish to spend the remaining years of his life in Sarawak, adding that he returned to Kuching in 2012.

“He had many fond memories in Kuching, including his works on wildlife sanctuary.

“His favourite food was ‘Sarawak Laksa’. He would regularly visit Semenggoh Nature Reserve, drink ‘kopi susu peng’ (coffee with sweet condensed milk) and eat ‘kueh teow’ and ‘laksa’ at the ‘kopitiams’ (coffee shop), spend time with his dear friends from the 1970s, and hang out with his breakfast club buddies,” said Madeleine, whose two brothers were also born in Kuching – only her younger sister was born in Scotland.

It is stated that his ashes would be scattered ‘amongst the nature in Sarawak’.