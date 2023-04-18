Group of 92 seeks to break sirat-wearing record on Kuching-KL flight

KUCHING (April 18): A group of 92 members from Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah/Sarawak (GOASS) will wear the sirat when they board a flight from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur next month.

Group leader Peter John Jaban said this is an attempt to create a new record of the greatest number of people in the traditional attire on a plane after the first record set last year.

In a statement issued today, he said the group members will board the AirAsia plane on May 18 at 11.25am as they make their way to Kuala Lumpur to attend a festival and parade there.

“This time, 92 people will travel barefoot and wear sirat, the largest number to travel by air together. In Kuala Lumpur, they will take part in the Borneo Native Festival programme at Pasar Seni, where it is expected there will be a total of 150 people from both Sabah and Sarawak.

“They will participate in traditional dress during the Traditional Cultural Parade, which will start at 4pm on May 20, from Padang Merdeka towards Central Market, Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The Borneo Native Festival, organised by Sukaseni, will showcase 70 vendors from Sabah and Sarawak promoting handicrafts, food, and beverages at the Central Market on May 20-22.

According to Peter, the goal of the visit is to raise awareness of Bornean indigenous heritage and the place of the community in modern Malaysian society.

For this visit, he said participants have bought airline tickets at their own expense, many as early as last month to avoid price hikes.

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Creative industry and Performing Arts Sarawak has been informed by letter of the group’s intention to travel in traditional costume.

“Several associations are involved in this programme. Each of them is committed to the preservation and public awareness of Dayak culture and customs,” he said, adding his group also intends to fly to New Zealand for a cultural exchange next year.

Peter pointed out last year’s record involving a group of 60 wearing sirat on a plane was successful.

He said the cold air on board did not weaken the spirit of the participants, who travelled from Miri to Kota Kinabalu last April.

“The last visit went viral on social media, both in Sarawak and internationally,” he added.