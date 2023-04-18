Hot weather: Water supply aid in place for hard-hit areas, assures minister

KUCHING (April 18): The water supply assistance is in place, ready for delivery to areas most affected by the dry spell that is hitting Sarawak now.

In giving this assurance, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah says the Welfare Department (JKM) is all geared up for the task.

According to her, the areas greatly affected by the current dry and hot weather are those yet to be connected to the water supply grid, as well as those still depending on rainwater catchment.

“Therefore, JKM will help by supplying bottled water to them.With the prevailing dry weather in Sarawak, I would want to remind the consumers to conserve and use water prudently.

“I also call upon any village committee to lodge a report to the Welfare Department should they notice any pipe leakages in their areas,” she told reporters when met during the ‘Sejambak Kasih Aidilfitri’ aid presentation programme at Majma Mall here yesterday.

It was informed that several areas in Kampung Perpatin Kabong had received water supply from JKM late last week.