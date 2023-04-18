In latest dialogue, MoH continues push to build support for Health White Paper

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): The Ministry of Health (MoH) held a town hall session today to gather feedback for the Health White Paper set to be tabled in Parliament in June.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said such sessions were important for developing and refining the Health White Paper concept.

“Town hall sessions are essential in sharing some of the plans as well as hearing the people’s input.

“We want it to get full support before it is presented in Parliament,” she said during the session at Hotel Zecon in Cheras here today.

She said the session today was a part of the engagements that have been held since last year to ensure the Health White Paper was holistic and inclusive.

The MoH will continue to hold to such events throughout the country, the minister said.

On the proposed reforms in the White Paper, Dr Zaliha said these were crucial to ensure the country’s healthcare system would sustainable, resilient, and responsive to both current and future needs.

Under the White Paper, the four main pillars for reforming the healthcare system were transforming healthcare service delivery, advancing health promotion and disease prevention, ensuring sustainable and equitable health financing, and strengthening the health system’s foundations and governance.

At the same event today, Dr Zaliha also launched the ministry’s website for the Health White Paper.

“It’s a platform to get additional information related to the Health White Paper and the public and stakeholders can connect with the white paper team by leaving their suggestions and questions on the website,” she said.

The Health White Paper aims to highlight challenges facing the country’s health system and propose solutions to improve its quality, sustainability, and resilience through phased reforms over 15 years. — Malay Mail