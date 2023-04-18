JPJ Sibu completes express bus inspections ahead of nationwide Raya ops

SIBU (April 18): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sibu branch has concluded its inspections of express buses in preparation for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

The inspections were carried out from April 14 to 17 ahead of the ‘Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ 2023 (Ops HRA 2023) which starts today (April 18) to April 27.

“Check will continue to be carried out throughout the period before and after the festive holidays.

“The inspections are carried out to ensure that people using the express bus service to head home for the festive occasion arrive at their destination safely,” it said in a statement yesterday.

According to JPJ Sibu, the inspections were carried out by a team from its Automotive Engineering Unit led by JPJ Sibu head Mohamad Faizal David Jemat, at bus company depots in Sibu town.

Among the focus of the inspections were the technical aspects of express buses including tyres, brake systems, lights, mirrors, reverse lights and GPS systems.

Every technical and physical aspect of the bus, both external and internal, will be carefully inspected to ensure that every aspect complies with the standards set and is safe and comfortable to use on the road, it added.

“Express buses that have passed the inspection will be issued an inspection confirmation notice that is valid for a period of 14 days, and is pasted in front of the windshield for reference by JPJ enforcement teams during operations.

“Express buses that fail the inspections are not allowed to operate until the technical and physical aspects are fixed and fully improved,” it said.

In addition, JPJ will also check the records of outstanding summonses of express buses and drivers.