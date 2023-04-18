July 18 ruling on suit against teacher

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 18): The High Court here fixed July 18 to deliver its decision on a civil suit filed by three former students of a secondary school in Kota Belud against their ex-English language teacher and four others, for allegedly not attending classes to teach them while they were in form four Sports Science of the school.

Counsel Sherzali Herza Asli, who represented the three plaintiffs, told the media in WhatsApp messages that the decision will be given via e-review.

“Ruling date is fixed on July 18,” said Sherzali.

The three plaintiffs namely Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali and Calvina Angayung, all aged 21, had named Mohd Jainal Jamran, Hj Suid Hj Hanapi (sued in his capacity as the principal of the school), director-general of Education Malaysia, Minister of Education Malaysia and Government of Malaysia as second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

The trio sought reliefs against the defendants namely a declaration that the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants are allegedly in breach of their statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 by allegedly failing to ensure that the three plaintiffs were taught the English language during the period of March 2017 to November 2017.

They also sought a declaration that the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants are allegedly in breach of their statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 by allegedly failing to prepare the three plaintiffs for examinations as prescribed under the Education Act.

Apart from that the plaintiffs also wanted declarations that the second defendant is allegedly in breach of his duties under Regulation 3C, 25, 26 Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 and the alleged acts of the first and second defendants complained of amounts to misfeasance in public office.

Lastly, they sought a declaration that the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants have allegedly violated the three plaintiffs’ constitutional right to access to education guaranteed to the plaintiffs under Article 5 read together with Article 12 of the Federal Constitution.

The plaintiffs had called 10 witnesses to give their evidence in court while the defendants produced there witnesses.

The trial of the suit had commenced on September 5, 2022.