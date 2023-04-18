Kapit firemen catch ten-foot cobra in storm drain

KAPIT (April 18): Firefighters here caught a ten-foot cobra in a storm drain in front of a house at Taman Airport here yesterday.

According to Kapit Fire and Rescue Department officer Timothy Barat, they received a call from a resident who sighted the cobra at 4.26pm and despatched a team of firefighters to the scene.

“Initial attempts by the firefighters to force the reptile to come out of its hiding place were futile. As a last resort, they had to use fire to force it to come out before capturing it,” he said.

The firefighters then released the cobra into the jungle before ending the operation.