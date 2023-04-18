KPDN open to complaints on shortage of goods under price control scheme

MUKAH (April 18): Members of the public can channel their complaints to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost Of Living (KPDN) if there is insufficient supply of items listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin has assured that the ministry’s officers would respond to their complaints.

He told reporters this when met after launching SHMMP for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at a supermarket here yesterday.

“There are 30 items listed under the scheme nationwide which is being implemented for 16 days from April 15 to 30, while for Mukah the number of items is 20.

“From our observation, traders in Mukah are complying with the SHMMP by displaying pink price tags on the listed items.

“Members of the public can inform our offices if there is not enough supply of the items in the market,” he said.

Matthew hoped traders in Mukah will not breach the maximum price set for the items throughout the campaign.

He said the public are also welcome to channel their complaints if traders sell the gazetted items exceeding the maximum price set by the government.

“Our officers will be on the ground daily to ensure traders comply with the scheme,” he said.

On limited supply of Grade A, B and C eggs in Mukah, he said it could be due to high demand during the festive season.

“Besides selenium and omega eggs, Grade A, B and C eggs are supplied to all supermarkets in Mukah.

“But these eggs are in high demand due to high usage during the festive season.

“We hope egg suppliers will produce more eggs to meet this high demand from consumers,” he said.

Also present were KPDN Sarawak deputy director Peter Berinus Agang and Mukah branch head Salihin Den.