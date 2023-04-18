Malaysian SEA Games golf team receives sponsorship

KUCHING (April 18): Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia has once again stepped forward to sponsor the Malaysian golf team for the Cambodia SEA Games next month.

The leading golf brand will equip the seven-member team with custom accessories such as golf bags, travel covers, umbrellas, caps, and golf balls.

The long-standing partnership with the Malaysian Golf Association dates back to the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and aligns with the company’s long-term vision to foster the growth and development of the golf industry in Malaysia.

Malaysia will be represented by homegrown talents Malcom Ting Siong Hung and Anson Yeo Boon Xiang from Sarawak, as well as Nateeshvar Ananta Ganesh, Hariz Hezri, Geraldine Wong, Ng Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu at the biennial games.