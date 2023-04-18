Malaysian SEA Games golf team receives sponsorship

Tuesday, April 18
By Ting Tieng Hee on Sports, Golf
Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia managing director Takuya Ono (third left) is seen with (from left) Foong, Wong, Yeo, Nateeshvar, and Hariz during the official handover of Srixon accessories to the Malaysian golf team at The Royal Selangor Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. – Photo from The Clubhouse Malaysia

KUCHING (April 18): Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia has once again stepped forward to sponsor the Malaysian golf team for the Cambodia SEA Games next month.

The leading golf brand will equip the seven-member team with custom accessories such as golf bags, travel covers, umbrellas, caps, and golf balls.

The long-standing partnership with the Malaysian Golf Association dates back to the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and aligns with the company’s long-term vision to foster the growth and development of the golf industry in Malaysia.

Malaysia will be represented by homegrown talents Malcom Ting Siong Hung and Anson Yeo Boon Xiang from Sarawak, as well as Nateeshvar Ananta Ganesh, Hariz Hezri, Geraldine Wong, Ng Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu at the biennial games.

