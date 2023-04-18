Marking Aidilfitri, Works Minister orders immediate stop to all highway road works from today till May 7

GOMBAK (April 18): Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today announced that all roadworks on highways nationwide are to stop with immediate effect until May 7.

He said this is to ensure a smooth drive for travellers using the highways for Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is expected to fall on either this Friday or this Saturday.

“I have ordered that immediately, from today, April 18, with the approval of concessionaires, that no roadworks will be conducted from April 18 to May 7,” he told reporters at the Gombak Toll Plaza this afternoon. — Malay Mail

