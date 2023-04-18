Marudi, Sibu and Betong issued with Level 1 heatwave alert

KUCHING (April 18): Three areas in Sarawak were among the six areas in Malaysia issued with the Level 1 (yellow) heatwave alert by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) as of 4.30pm today.

These areas are Marudi, Sibu and Betong, while the three areas in the Peninsula are Jempol, Jeli and Kuala Lumpur.

MetMalaysia in its latest heatwave status update posted on Facebook said there were no areas in Sabah with Level 1 alert but the department was monitoring the situation.

The Level 1 (yellow) alert is issued for an area which experienced maximum temperature of between 35 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Areas recording daily maximum temperature more than 37 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days will be issued Level 2 (orange) heat wave alert, whereby those recording maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days will be issued the Level 3 (red) extreme heat wave alert.

MetMalaysia Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim was quoted in yesterday’s The Borneo Post report that the current hot spell in the state is relatively common as the country approaches the Southwest Monsoon.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Sunday had said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would meet soon in view of the current hot and dry weather.

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, said the meeting would focus on discussion and prevention of haze occurrence.